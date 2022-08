BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night.

Officers were called to Olympic Avenue and Decker Street around 10:30 p.m.

Police say a 45-year-old Buffalo man was shot in the knee and taken to ECMC where he is described as stable.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential line (716) 847-2255.