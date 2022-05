BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting on Minnesota Avenue.

The shooting occurred just after 10:20 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 block of Minnesota Avenue.

Police said a 49-year-old man was shot in the arm and transported to ECMC. He has since been treated and released.

Anyone who has information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.