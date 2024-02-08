Buffalo police investigating shooting on Marine Drive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 7:30 a.m. Thursday on the 100 block of Marine Drive.

Police said according to reports, suspects were possibly attempting to steal property from vehicles in a parking lot when an individual shot a juvenile suspect in the leg. The juvenile suspect was transported by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital and taken into surgery.

According to police, the other suspects fled in the vehicle that they were driving which was reported stolen out of Amherst. The vehicle was found unoccupied a short time later by police in Buffalo.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.