BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 500 block of East North Street.

According to police, a 19-year-old Buffalo man was shot in the leg.

Officials say he was taken to ECMC and is listed in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information to call or text the confidential tip line (716) 847-2255.