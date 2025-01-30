Buffalo police investigating shooting on E Delavan Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting on E Delavan Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to Edison and E Delavan Avenues, where a 32-year-old man was reportedly shot inside a business on E Delavan.

The 32-year-old man was transported to ECMC and underwent surgery. Police said detectives are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the 911 call.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the BPD confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.