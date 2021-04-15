Buffalo police investigating shooting on 18th Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that happened on 18th Street, Wednesday night.

Investigators say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the upstairs apartment at a home on 18th Street around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say the man was shot during an apparent robbery.

The man was then taken to ECMC where he is listed in stable condition and is believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.