Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo police investigating shooting on 18th Street

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps Media
Generic Sirens
Sirens
Posted at 2:04 PM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 14:04:32-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that happened on 18th Street, Wednesday night.

Investigators say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the upstairs apartment at a home on 18th Street around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say the man was shot during an apparent robbery.

The man was then taken to ECMC where he is listed in stable condition and is believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Vaccinating-WNY-480x360.jpg

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources