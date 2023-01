BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting incident on Orlando Street.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Orlando Street just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, a 29-year-old Cheektowaga woman was shot during an argument at party. Police say she was taken to ECMC and is described as stable.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential line at (716) 847-2255.