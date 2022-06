BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting in the area of Route 198 and Delaware Avenue.

Police said two people were shot, one person is seriously injured. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

According to NITTEC, Route 198 east is closed from Elmwood to Parkside and Route 198 west is closed from Parkside to Delaware.

