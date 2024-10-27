Buffalo Police investigating shooting at party early Sunday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway after Buffalo Police said a man was shot at a party early Sunday morning.

Officers were notified of a shooting inside a building on Fougeron Street around 4 a.m. Sunday. According to police, a gun was recovered at the site.

A Buffalo Police spokesperson said a man was shot at a party and taken to ECMC where he's currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Buffalo Police are looking into the incident and whether the venue had the required permits to host the event.