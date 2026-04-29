Buffalo police investigating shooting after man walked into ECMC with serious injuries

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting after a man walked into ECMC with serious injuries on Tuesday evening.

Police said the man was suffering from a gunshot wound and walked into ECMC shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday. He was rushed into the operating room and was in serious condition Tuesday night.

According to police, Gun Violence Unit detectives identified a scene at Jefferson Avenue and Memphis Alley.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text 911 or the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.