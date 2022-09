BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 1300 block of Main Street in Buffalo.

Buffalo police say a male was struck by gunfire while outside.

He was transported to Erie County Medical Center. There is no word on the status of his condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Buffalo Police Department.

This is a developing story. 7 News will continue to keep you updated.