BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Seneca Street around 3:20 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, a 40-year-old Buffalo man was shot during a dispute. He was taken to ECMC and is described as stable.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential line at (716) 847-2255.