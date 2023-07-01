Buffalo police investigating overnight shooting on Main Street and Winspear Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKW) — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred just after 1:45 a.m. Saturday on the 3100 block of Main Street near Winspear Avenue.

Police say a 24-year-old man was found inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to ECMC and is described as stable.

Inside his vehicle, officers recovered a Glock, a Glock switch, and an extended magazine. Charges are pending against him, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential line (716) 847-2255.