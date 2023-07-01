Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo police investigating overnight shooting on Main Street and Winspear Avenue

Buffalo Crime.png
WKBW
Buffalo Crime.png
Posted at 2:39 PM, Jul 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-01 14:44:23-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKW) — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that occurred just after 1:45 a.m. Saturday on the 3100 block of Main Street near Winspear Avenue.

Police say a 24-year-old man was found inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to ECMC and is described as stable.

Inside his vehicle, officers recovered a Glock, a Glock switch, and an extended magazine. Charges are pending against him, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential line (716) 847-2255.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!