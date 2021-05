BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting in the city's Genesee Moselle neighborhood.

The department says a 32-year-old man just before 10:00 p.m. on Rapin Place. Officers found him on Goembel Avenue.

He was transported to ECMC, where he was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Buffalo Police Tip Line at (716) 847-2255.