Buffalo police investigating hit and run on Kensington Expressway

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 2:59 PM, Oct 10, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a hit and run on the Kensington Expressway, early Sunday morning.

Investigators say a man is seriously hurt after he was hit by a driver who fled the scene.

According to police a 20-year-old Amherst man hit another man who was standing in the roadway at the Kensington Expressway just after the East Tupper Street ramp around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and later notified police.

A 24-year-old man is recovering from multiple serious injuries at Erie County Medical Center.

The driver's car has been impounded and charges are pending.

