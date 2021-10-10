Buffalo police investigating hit and run on Kensington Expressway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a hit and run on the Kensington Expressway, early Sunday morning.

Investigators say a man is seriously hurt after he was hit by a driver who fled the scene.

According to police a 20-year-old Amherst man hit another man who was standing in the roadway at the Kensington Expressway just after the East Tupper Street ramp around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and later notified police.

A 24-year-old man is recovering from multiple serious injuries at Erie County Medical Center.

The driver's car has been impounded and charges are pending.