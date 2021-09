BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in area of Fillmore and Rodney Avenues Sunday.

The crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. Sunday and according to police a man in his 50s was hit while crossing the street. He was taken to ECMC with multiple non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are looking for a silver or gray four-door vehicle, possibly a Buick and anyone with information is asked to call police.