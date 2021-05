BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident.

Officers first responded to the call just after midnight Tuesday.

The department tells 7 Eyewitness News a man was hit by a car near the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Hertel Avenue.

The car was not at the scene when officers arrived.

Police say the victim was taken to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

The department is asking anyone with information on the accident to call its tip line at (716) 847-2255.