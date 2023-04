BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced a fatal stabbing is under investigation.

Police said the incident occurred around 6 p.m. Thursday on West Utica Street near Main Street.

According to police, a man was stabbed by another individual and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are attempting to identify the man at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.