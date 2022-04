BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a fatal shooting on Weston Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Police said a civilian vehicle arrived at ECMC around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. A 36-year-old man in the vehicle was shot and pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to police, detectives believe the shooting occurred on the first block of Weston Avenue near Bailey Avenue.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.