Buffalo police investigating fatal shooting on Walden Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a fatal shooting on Walden Avenue.

Police say officers responded to the 900 block of Walden Avenue around 1:15 a.m. Monday, a 20-year-old Buffalo man and 38-year-old Buffalo woman were shot during a large gathering.

Both were transported to ECMC. The 20-year-old man later died, the 38-year-old woman was treated and released.

According to police, the shooting occurred inside an establishment and officials are investigating if the establishment was operating illegally.

Anyone with information is asked to call the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.