BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Friday evening.

Officers responded to Orleans Street and Alice Avenue for reports of gunfire just after 6:30 p.m. Friday.

According to police, a 33-year-old man was shot multiple times. Police say he was taken to ECMC where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential line (716) 847-2255.