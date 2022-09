BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred just after 10 p.m. Monday night on Esser Avenue.

A 17-year-old man was struck by gunfire while outside on the 200 block of the avenue. He was declared deceased at the scene.

Detectives investigating the shooting say the crime appears targeted in nature.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.