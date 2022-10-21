Buffalo police investigating fatal one-vehicle accident on William Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a fatal one-vehicle accident on William Street.

The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Williams Street near Queen Street.

Police said a 61-year-old man in a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on William Street when the vehicle struck a concrete railroad viaduct and sand barrels. The vehicle came to rest in the westbound lane after leaving the road and going up on a grassy hill area.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating if he suffered a medical emergency.