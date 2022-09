BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo police are investigating an overnight shooting around the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue.

Police say officers responded around 1:40 Tuesday morning.

Detectives say a 36-year-old Buffalo man was taken to ECMC for gunshot wounds. He is listed in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call or text the Confidential TIPLINE at (716) 847-2255.