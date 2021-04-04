Watch
Buffalo Police investigating early morning shooting on Strauss Street

7 Eyewitness News Staff
Posted at 10:34 PM, Apr 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 22:34:25-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 48-year-old man from Buffalo is in the hospital in critical condition after police say he was shot on Saturday morning.

Investigators with the Buffalo Police Department are investigating the early morning shooting. They say it happened on Strauss Street, in between Sycamore Street and Genesee Street.

The shooting happened around 3am. The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

