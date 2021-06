BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a double shooting that happened just blocks from the ECC City Campus.

Investigators say two people were shot around 12:50 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Eagle Street and Minnie Gillette Drive.

According to the department, neither person's injuries appear to be life-threatening, though their exact conditions are unclear.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Buffalo Police Confidential Tipline at (716) 847-2255.