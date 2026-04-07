Buffalo police investigating deadly shooting on Walden Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Walden Avenue.

Officers responded to the shooting on the 200 block of Walden Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. on Monday. Police said a 21-year-old Buffalo man was transported to ECMC, and he later died from his injuries.

According to police, detectives and patrol officers have developed several leads and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Buffalo police tipline at (716) 847-2255.