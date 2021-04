BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning.

The police department tells 7 Eyewitness News officers responded to a shots fired call around 5:40 a.m. at 10 7th Street.

They found one man had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at (716) 847–2255.