BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are searching for the gunman responsible for a deadly overnight shooting.

Officers were called to the first block of Pleasant Place just after midnight on Friday.

Detectives say a 40-year-old man from Buffalo was shot in his front doorway, he died at the scene. The man's name has not been released at this point.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.