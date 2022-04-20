Buffalo police investigating crash on Genesee Street near Fillmore Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a crash that occurred on Genesee Street near Fillmore Avenue Tuesday night.

Police said officers responded to Genesee Street near Fillmore Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday for the report of a multi-vehicle crash. It was determined a Jeep was traveling westbound on Genesee, possibly at a high rate of speed, went through a red light and struck a vehicle. It then struck a second vehicle and then a pole.

According to police, witnesses said possibly two people got out of the Jeep and fled the scene. The Jeep is in police custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Police said four people in the other two vehicles were transported to ECMC to be treated for various injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.