BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a crash involving a school bus on Bailey Avenue Monday.

The crash occurred between a school bus and SUV just before 8 a.m. Monday on the 1700 block of Bailey Avenue.

Police said multiple children were on the bus at the time of the crash. Seven were taken to Oishei Children's Hospital for evaluation. One adult was taken to ECMC to be treated for injuries.