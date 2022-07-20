Buffalo police investigating alleged threat made against Tops on Elmwood Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating an alleged threat made against the Tops Friendly Markets on Elmwood Avenue Tuesday.

Police said the threat was made Tuesday evening and the store closed early in connection to the threat. A suspect was not named by police. The store reopened Wednesday.

This is the second reported threat made against the Elmwood Avenue location.

In May, just days after the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue, 33-year-old Andrew J. Marsh was arrested after he allegedly made a threat against a manager and two employees of the Elmwood location. The threats allegedly referenced the mass shooting.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn released the following statement in response to Marsh's threat in May: