Buffalo police investigating after two men were shot on Ontario Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating after two men were shot on Ontario Street.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday on the 500 block of Ontario Street.

Police said two men were shot while outside during some type of dispute and they were transported to ECMC. A 20-year-old man from Buffalo is listed in critical but stable condition and a 27-year-old Buffalo man was described as stable.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.