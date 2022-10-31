Buffalo police investigating after two men were shot on Masten Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police announced an investigation is underway after two men were shot on Masten Avenue early Monday.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. on the 200 block of Masten Avenue.

Police said a 25-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were shot during some type of party. The 25-year-old man is listed in critical condition after he was shot multiple times. The 20-year-old man is described as stable.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.