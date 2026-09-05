Buffalo police investigating after two injured in shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in Buffalo Friday night.

According to police, around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at a mass gathering near Northland Avenue and Grider Street.

One man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder and another suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot.

Both men were taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.

The Gun Violence Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call or text 911 or the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.