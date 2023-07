BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating after three men were shot on the 100 block of Isabelle Street.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday and the three men were transported by ambulance to ECMC. Police said two of the men were seriously injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255