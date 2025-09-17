Buffalo police investigating after student was stabbed in hand outside of Emerson High School

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating after a student was stabbed in the hand outside of Emerson High School on Wednesday.

Police said officers responded to the stabbing call around 8:10 a.m. at the corner of W Chippewa Street and Franklin Street. The victim was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries to their hand and one person is in custody.

The Buffalo Public School District released the following statement to 7 News: