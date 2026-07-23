Buffalo police investigating after shots fired on Grant Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating after a shots-fired incident on Grant Street Wednesday evening.

According to police, the incident happened in the 900 block of Grant Street with multiple vehicles involved.

Several subjects are in custody and one firearm was recovered.

The Buffalo police remain on the scene and are working with SUNY Buffalo State Police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, SUNY Buffalo State was issued a shelter-in-place order "due to a security incident nearby."