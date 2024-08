BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the call around 9 p.m. on the inbound 33 at the 198 exit ramp.

Police said it appears the motorcycle was exiting from the 33 to the 198 when the operator lost control and struck the cement median. The operator, a 26-year-old man from Williamsville, was transported to ECMC with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.