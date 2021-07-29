Buffalo police investigating after motorcyclist killed in crash on Walden Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Walden Avenue Wednesday.

The crash occurred just after 9:00 p.m. on the 200 block of Walden Avenue. Police say a vehicle traveling eastbound on Walden Avenue was turning onto Barthel Street when it struck a motorcyclist traveling westbound on Walden Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle and the motorcyclist were transported by ambulance to ECMC. The motorcyclist, identified as a man, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the vehicle was treated and released from the hospital and three minors in the vehicle were checked out at the scene by emergency personnel.

Police are attempting to identify the motorcyclist, no charges have been filed at this time but officials say the investigation is ongoing.