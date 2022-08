BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle that crashed Wednesday morning.

Buffalo police said officers responded to the call around 2 a.m. near East Utica Street and the Kensington Expressway. The man, who has not been identified, was found dead in a vehicle that crashed.

Police said the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.