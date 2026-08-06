Buffalo police investigating after juvenile shot in the ankle was located on Niagara Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating after a juvenile female who was shot in the ankle was located on Niagara Street.

Police said officers responded to the call around 4:45 a.m. on the 200 block of Niagara Street. The victim was located and then was transported to Golisano Children's Hospital of Buffalo.

According to police, the injury is not believed to be life-threatening, and a scene has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text 911 or the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.