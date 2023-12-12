Buffalo police investigating after 16-year-old was stabbed in Niagara Square

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred in Niagara Square on Tuesday.

The stabbing occurred around 3 p.m. in the area of Court Street and Niagara Square.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was stabbed during some type of fight involving several teens. The boy who was stabbed then fled and ended up in front of City Hall.

He was transported by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital to be treated for what police said were apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255