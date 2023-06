BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a fatal Thursday night accident that killed a 58-year-old man.

The victim a 58-year-old bicyclist, was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on East Ferry Street just after 9:40 p.m.

The bicyclist was taken to ECMC where he was later declared deceased.

The female driver of the vehicle was not injured, and no charges have been filed at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.