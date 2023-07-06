Buffalo police investigating a fatal burglary on Longview Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo police said one person is dead following a burglary on Longview Avenue early Monday morning.

Police responded to a robbery in progress call at around 3:15 a.m. Upon arrival, police located one person deceased.

According to police, the individual succumbed to his injuries sustained during an altercation with a resident of the home.

The resident was transported to ECMC where he was treated and released for his injuries.

Police say they believe the two individuals did not know each other. The homicide department is working with the Erie County District Attorney's office in this investigation.