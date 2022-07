BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police are investigating a Monday night shooting on Delaware Avenue.

According to police, two people were shot inside an apartment complex near the 2100 block of Delaware Avenue around 9 p.m.

Police say they were taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.