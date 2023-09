BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating a fatal stabbing on Kenmore Avenue early Sunday morning.

The incident happened just after 3:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Kenmore Avenue.

Police say a 59-year-old man was stabbed inside an apartment complex during a dispute. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential line (716) 847-2255.