BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting incident on Bailey Avenue.

According to police, a man arrived at ECMC with a gunshot wound just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The 28-year-old Lackawanna man is in critical condition.

Police believe the shooting happened in the 800 block of Bailey Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential line (716) 847-2255.