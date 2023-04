BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating an early morning shooting incident near Northumberland Avenue.

According to police, a 35-year-old Buffalo man arrived at ECMC just after midnight with a gunshot wound. Police say he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives believe the shooting incident occurred near Northumberland Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential line at (716) 847-2255.