Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo Police investigate deadly stabbing in Elmwood Village

Victim died at scene, police still looking for suspect
Police
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 9:08 PM, Aug 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-27 21:08:47-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo police are looking for leads following a deadly attack in the Elmwood Village neighborhood.

Officers say a 61 year old Buffalo man was stabbed during a fight in a parking lot on Elmwood Avenue between Summer and Bryant Streets.

The incident happened just before before 6am on Saturday.

Police say the victim died at the scene, and they are still searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential Tipcall Line at (716) 847-2255.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United