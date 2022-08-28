Buffalo Police investigate deadly stabbing in Elmwood Village

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Buffalo police are looking for leads following a deadly attack in the Elmwood Village neighborhood.

Officers say a 61 year old Buffalo man was stabbed during a fight in a parking lot on Elmwood Avenue between Summer and Bryant Streets.

The incident happened just before before 6am on Saturday.

Police say the victim died at the scene, and they are still searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential Tipcall Line at (716) 847-2255.